The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette caught up today with its miss Friday on Donald Trump’s bizarre remarks on use internal use of disinfectants and UV light to treat coronavirus, but other hits kept on coming in other media.

For one, there’s news of a spike in reports of ingestion of bleach and household cleaners in New York after Trump’s remarks.

Also, another report raises the question of whether the Trump disinfectant reference might have been more insidious than an impromptu riff.

The Guardian has that story:

The leader of the most prominent group in the US peddling potentially lethal industrial bleach as a “miracle cure” for coronavirus wrote to Donald Trump at the White House this week. In his letter, Mark Grenon told Trump that chlorine dioxide – a powerful bleach used in industrial processes such as textile manufacturing that can have fatal side-effects when drunk – is “a wonderful detox that can kill 99% of the pathogens in the body”. He added that it “can rid the body of Covid-19”. A few days after Grenon dispatched his letter, Trump went on national TV at his daily coronavirus briefing at the White House on Thursday and promoted the idea that disinfectant could be used as a treatment for the virus. To the astonishment of medical experts, the US president said that disinfectant “knocks it out in a minute. One minute!”

Yes, there really are charlatans peddling bleach as a miracle cure on TV, a vast wasteland of potential Trump material. They include another Republican birther like the president, Alan Keyes. Have they influenced Trump as Fox News does?

Given the influence of TV on the Trump brain, it’s more plausible than the spin that his remarks Thursday were sarcasm (not evident to anyone in the room). Incidentally: Dr. Deborah Birx made a shambles of her professional reputation by defending him. She told Fox:

“When he gets new information, he likes to talk that through out loud.”

Yes, no matter how stupid, dangerous or dishonest or how unreliable the source (Hannity, Limbaugh, Ingraham, etc.)

Be calm. Take a dose of an anti-malaria drug and see how you feel in the morning