Gov. Asa Hutchinson and others are taking a day off today from daily news briefings, which seems only fair. Apart from Easter Sunday, the governor has been a steady presence announcing state directives and taking questions.

The virus continues of course. The numbers change, sometimes hourly, as additions are added (and sometimes subtracted) from the state database.

For example, the figures at 12:30 p.m. today listed 48 deaths, though the governor and Health Director Nate Smith said yesterday the number was 49. The website has been updated with some additional cases today to 2,938. At the governor’s news conference at 1:30 p.m. yesterday, it was 2,830. This increase of 108 indicates a continued upward trend, though the governor has differentiated cases at Cummins prison, where more than 800 inmates have been infected, from the general population.

We don’t know today how many of the 108 cases added since yesterday are from Cummins.