Once upon a time, a very different kind of U.S. Senator from Arkansas created a program of international scholarships that helped send Americans abroad and brought foreign students to study here. https://t.co/we08x43vN2 — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) April 26, 2020

Sen. Tom Cotton, on Fox News Sunday Morning Futures today, continued his attack on China, particularly against educating them in the U.S. It’s a scandal, he says, that we’ve trained so many Chinese to compete with the U.S. and otherwise do harm to the country.

If we must let a few in, he says, restrict them to Shakespeare (how about Faulkner?) and the Federalist papers (could you spare copies of these for Donald Trump))

Good response from Kevin Kruse, a Princeton University history professor.

If you have time, read the replies to the Kruse Tweet above. Not kind to the senator from Arkansas.

One included a shoutout to current Arkansans. (Shhh. Don’t tell Cotton. He might go after the University of Arkansas and teachers in the college named for the former senator.)

Is there a good explanation for the Fulbright to Cotton decline? How could one state elect two such different people? — Peter Sagal (@petersagal) April 26, 2020

