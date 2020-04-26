By
Max Brantley
On
12:08 pm

Sen. Tom Cotton, on Fox News Sunday Morning Futures today, continued his attack on China, particularly against educating them in the U.S. It’s a scandal, he says, that we’ve trained so many Chinese to compete with the U.S. and otherwise do harm to the country.

If we must let a few in, he says, restrict them to Shakespeare (how about Faulkner?) and the Federalist papers (could you spare copies of these for Donald Trump))

Good response from Kevin Kruse, a Princeton University history professor.

One included a shoutout to current Arkansans. (Shhh. Don’t tell Cotton. He might go after the University of Arkansas and teachers in the college named for the former senator.)

