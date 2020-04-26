Walmart

Walmart will open a drive-through coronavirus testing site Monday on the parking lot of its store at 2700 South Shackleford Road.

It will test people with symptoms and first responders. There’s no out-of-pocket charge for the test.

The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.

An appointment through Quest Diagnostics is required for screening and an appointment time. Those who drive through will self-administer the test, a nose swab, under observation by a medical volunteer. They will place samples in a sealed container. Quest will relay results to those tested and the Health Department.

Questions may be directed to Quest at 866-448-7719 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.