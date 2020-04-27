Using data & science as our guide, we’re going to slowly begin reopening Arkansas. In order to protect our health care system & patients, we need a vibrant economy. We cannot fight this #COVID19 virus with our economy tied behind our backs! #arpx #ARnews #coronavirus — Gregory Bledsoe MD MPH (@ghbledsoe) April 27, 2020

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, in listing the great issues facing the state, often says “economy” before “health.” And so Surgeon General Gregory Bledsoe’s Tweet today was in tune with the man who gave him the job.

We are protecting people’s health by sending people back to work?

What do you think?

For a somewhat different take, consider New Zealand and Australia, with reporting by the New York Times.

They are nearing the goal of eliminating coronavirus.

Whether they get to zero or not, what Australia and New Zealand have already accomplished is a remarkable cause for hope. Scott Morrison of Australia, a conservative Christian, and Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s darling of the left, are both succeeding with throwback democracy — in which partisanship recedes, experts lead, and quiet coordination matters more than firing up the base.