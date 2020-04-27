With the legislature having just cut a quarter-billion off budgeted state expenditures for the fiscal year beginning July 1, some state employees are nervous that the long unemployment lines could include them.

For example: A rumor circulated last week that a round of layoffs was expected this week at the Department of Human Services, the biggest in state government thanks to Medicaid and other federally supported programs.

Advertisement

I asked Amy Webb, the department’s spokesperson, about that rumor. Her response, with my emphasis:

No that is not planned for next week. As you know all state agencies are having to reduce expenditures for SFY21. We are reviewing budgets and determining impact and options with the hope of minimizing cuts to programs and personnel.

Sounds realistic if not upbeat.

Advertisement

Many factors are at play, including potential federal aid to states, the resumption of economic activity, the degree to which the coronavirus grows in Arkansas and more.