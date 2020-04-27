Fox 16 scores with some big retail news: Costco is planning to open its first Arkansas store on Chenal Parkway at Kirk Road.

Plans have been submitted to the Planning Commission for approval there and the city Board of Directors, perhaps in June. Construction would begin in February, with completion in summer 2021, though city officials caution that the current virus crisis made change plans.

The chain has been searching for a location in Little Rock for several years. It eyed a spot near Cantrell and I-430 that stirred stiff neighborhood opposition on River Mountain Drive. It was also once touted for property near Dark Hollow in North Little Rock, but a wetlands issue there was a complication. That won’t be a problem at this 32-acre site.

The Costco chain is a wholesale store similar — but many think superior because of a focus on higher-end customers — to Sam’s stores, the Walmart wholesale brand. I’ve written about Costco often for its treatment of labor (good pay and benefits and some unionized), its reasonable executive pay and other operational outliers in today’s corporate world. It believes treating employees well is good for business. It appears to work. It has a bigger market share than Sam’s.

The advent of wine in grocery stores made Arkansas a bigger attraction. It’s a major item in Costco inventory. Maybe they can come up with a plan like Walmart invented in Fayetteville to have a company-owned liquor store with a separate entrance to get a single full-line liquor store on-site as well. Arkansas is one of only a handful of states without a Costco.

I know everyone went nuts over Trader Joe’s arrival. No knock on Joe, but this is bigger. Literally and otherwise. Can you get a diamond ring at Trader Joe’s?

PS: I’m seeking the city documents, but I’m guessing this is the Joe Whisenhunt land on the south side of Chenal, immediately west across the road from the Kroger shopping center he developed. Update: It is.

Whisenhunt’s improvements for development spurred a court case some years back over who’d pay for utility relocation. The property once was a dairy farm.

UPDATE: Yes, this is the spot. Our news partners at Fox 16 posted the planning documents.

Here they are, with architectural views of the building.