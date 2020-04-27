The Little Rock Police Department has identified the victim of a car crash with a vehicle being chased at high speed by police as Jose Hernandez, 63.

The LRPD release:

On April 26, 2020, officers were alerted of the location of a shooting suspect, Fredrick Jones (B/M DOB 11/16/1979), who was wanted for a shooting that occurred at 2514 W.13th Street the day before. The caller continued to provide updates to dispatch of the location of Mr. Jones, as he traveled on W. 12th Street in a green minivan. Officers later located the caller and the minivan in the area of 12th Street and Rodney Parham Road. An officer attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle in the area of 12th Street and Kanis Road , and the vehicle began to flee. Mr. Jones continued to flee south on Barrow Road at a high rate of speed. A short time later, the fleeing vehicle struck a Toyota Sienna at the intersection of Barrow Road and 36th Street. After the collision, the vehicle that was struck caught fire.

Officers rushed to remove everyone from the vehicles, extinguish the fire, and get them medical treatment. LRFD responded to the scene and were able to control the fire.

Due to the severity of the collision and injuries that were believed to be life-threatening, Accident Reconstruction Officers were requested to process the scene. Accident Reconstruction Officers began taking measurements of the scene, interviewing those involved, and witnesses nearby. Both of the vehicles involved were towed to the Crime Scene Bay to be further processed by Officers and Detectives.

The driver of the Toyota Sienna, Jose Hernandez (H/M DOB 08/09/1957), was transported to Baptist Hospital to be treated for his injuries. Mr. Hernandez later succumbed to his injuries. The passenger in the vehicle with Mr. Hernandez also sustained injuries, but were not believed to be life threatening.

Mr. Jones was transported to a nearby hospital for injuries he sustained during the collision, but were non-life threatening. A passenger in the vehicle with Mr. Jones was taken into custody for an unrelated traffic warrant. At the collision, Mr. Jones was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun and apparent cocaine. Once released from the hospital, Mr. Jones will be charged with Battery 1st, Terroristic Act, Possession of a Firearm by Certain Persons, Theft by Receiving (gun), Simultaneous Possession of Guns and Drugs, Possession of Cocaine with Purpose, and Possession of Drugs Paraphernalia. Accident Reconstruction Officers are still reviewing this incident. Charges related to the collision are pending after review.