Pulaski County Sheriff Eric Higgins said an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Said a release:

The employee has not reported to work in more than two weeks, and at this time, we believe the employee’s positive case has limited impact on the agency’s operation.

No other details provided. I’m seeking aggregate numbers for tests, positive tests, and the number in quarantine at the sheriff’s office, as well as a report on jail inmates.

UPDATE: The sheriff’s spokesman, Mitch McCoy, says this is the first positive test in the department. Several others have been tested, but all were negative until this case. One inmate in the county jail has been tested and the result was negative. To date, there are no cases of infected inmates. Prisoners are have temperature checked daily as are employees.

The Little Rock Police Department has refused to acknowledge my past questions on the number of cases in LRPD and some other recent topics, which I’ve sent to Chief Keith Humphrey and Lt. Michael Ford. I’ve sent the questions again today in the form of a Freedom of Information Act request for aggregate numbers. The agency has obtained support from the Health Department in refusing requests from others for the names of infected officers. I am seeking only aggregate numbers, if any. I’ve also sought comment from the chief over the lawsuit filed against him by his assistant chief and others about retaliation over comments on the handling of the Charles Starks shooting case and reports of debt suits against the chief in Oklahoma. He doesn’t like to talk about those topics either.