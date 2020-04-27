Southern states are in the vanguard of those rushing to return to business as usual despite the continuing rise in coronavirus cases and deaths.

Among those taking note is the Southern Education Foundation, a nonprofit with roots more than 150 years old that works for equity in education and advocates for the interests of children of color.

Of course, this is relevant to the coronavirus response. In Arkansas, the rate of cases among black people is double their percentage in the population. Poor, heavily minority schools have been dealt the toughest hands in responding to the disruption in education.

The Foundation’s statement on the return to work is worth reading. It doesn’t mention Arkansas specifically, but as I noted earlier today, a revived economy is viewed as paramount by even the state’s nominal top doctor.

