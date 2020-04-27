I was derelict in not noting the ads Tyson Foods bought in several newspapers Sunday to warn of a potential break in the food supply chain because of the closure of meat production facilities in the coronavirus outbreak.

The Arkansas-based giant hasn’t had to close Arkansas facilities yet, but it and other companies have closed facilities in several states. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said at a news conference today that producers here were good citizens and the state had good health guidelines in place and so he was confident Arkansas wouldn’t experience similar problems.

Advertisement

But of course, we’re all in this together.

“As pork, beef and chicken plants are being forced to close, even for short periods of time, millions of pounds of meat will disappear from the supply chain,” John Tyson, Tyson’s board chairman, wrote. Read it in full on the company’s website.

Advertisement

From The Guardian:

Might be time to dust off those vegetarian cookbooks.