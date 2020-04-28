Alleviant Health Centers, an operator of mental health clinics based in Little Rock, has announced it will expand its corporate headquarters.

A news release said the expansion will create 115 corporate jobs in addition to 20 already here in west Little Rock. The new jobs include what the company calls “telebehavioral professionals” as well as finance, accounting, business, human resources and legal jobs.

The company, founded in 2017, says on its website that it focuses on shifting mental health care from medication-dependent to a “holistic integrated” approach. It says psychiatric care includes counseling, medication management and “innovative therapies like Ketamine Infusion Therapy, Nasal Ketamine, and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS).” It has clinics in six states. The website lists another in Camden.

From the release:

“We desire to quickly become the employer of choice in central Arkansas and we pride ourselves in creating healthcare structures tailored to fill real gaps in mental healthcare, like transitional care psychiatry.” said Brian Mears, founder and CEO of Alleviant.

The release said Alleviant considered other states before deciding to stay in Arkansas.