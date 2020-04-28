State Sen. Joyce Elliott, the Democratic candidate for 2nd District Congress, has renewed her call for expanded mail voting in the November election given the experience in a recent Wisconsin election.

Her release:

Today, Senator Joyce Elliott (D-Little Rock) expressed her support for a vote-by-mail provision in Washington’s next COVID-19 legislative package.

On April 7th, Wisconsin held an election where voters were not adequately able to protect themselves from COVID-19. After the virus’s 14-day incubation period, the state experienced a dramatic spike in new coronavirus cases. A tracking program identified dozens of direct infections from poll workers and voters.

Elliott stated, “I pushed for expanded vote-by-mail in the Arkansas Senate. Republicans told me voting was a privilege and it wasn’t too much to ask for people to mask-up and glove-up to vote. Voters in Wisconsin masked-up and gloved-up, and now their state has a massive infection spike tied to the election.

“We need to secure the right to vote safely, and expanding vote-by-mail is a common-sense solution. Let’s take a lesson from the voting system used by our president, our troops, and millions of our fellow citizens. Establish secure drop-off locations. Institute harsh penalties on fraud. The health of our communities and our democracy depends on it.”