State Sen. Joyce Elliott, the Democratic candidate for 2nd District Congress, has renewed her call for expanded mail voting in the November election given the experience in a recent Wisconsin election.
Her release:
Today, Senator Joyce Elliott (D-Little Rock) expressed her support for a vote-by-mail provision in Washington’s next COVID-19 legislative package.
On April 7th, Wisconsin held an election where voters were not adequately able to protect themselves from COVID-19. After the virus’s 14-day incubation period, the state experienced a dramatic spike in new coronavirus cases. A tracking program identified dozens of direct infections from poll workers and voters.
Elliott stated, “I pushed for expanded vote-by-mail in the Arkansas Senate. Republicans told me voting was a privilege and it wasn’t too much to ask for people to mask-up and glove-up to vote. Voters in Wisconsin masked-up and gloved-up, and now their state has a massive infection spike tied to the election.
“We need to secure the right to vote safely, and expanding vote-by-mail is a common-sense solution. Let’s take a lesson from the voting system used by our president, our troops, and millions of our fellow citizens. Establish secure drop-off locations. Institute harsh penalties on fraud. The health of our communities and our democracy depends on it.”
Elliott is challenging Republican Rep. French Hill. Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who decreed no-excuse absentee voting was permissible in recent runoff elections, has dodged the question of renewing that practice in November. Generally, Arkansas Republicans favor law that restricts rather than increases voting. They’ve imposed stringent ID rules, fought expanded early voting and rebuffed Elliott’s effort to allow no-excuse absentees just this year. Many states have no-excuse absentee voting and other mail balloting as a matter of course, without problems. Some of those states are led by Republicans who do not fear mail voting. Donald Trump is a foe.