Walton-backed organizations and Axios, the news website, have scheduled an on-line event from 11:30 a.m. until noon today to talk about distance learning for school children.

Axios CEO Jim VandeHei and correspondent Kim Hart will talk with Gov. Asa Hutchinson; Jim Steyer, CEO of Common Sense Medica, and Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO of Coursera, which provides online courses. It’s called The Education Puzzle: The make or break summer.”

Advertisement

They’ll talk about the coronavirus’ impact on education, including the “challenges and opportunities” of remote learning to help children prepare for school next year after a school year truncated by the pandemic.

It’s a puzzle for sure, in a poor state where many children don’t have access to computers, WiFi or even the means to reach those that exist.

Advertisement

The program is being presented by the Walton Family Foundation and Heartland Forward, a think tank backed by Waltons.

Here’s the link to the event.