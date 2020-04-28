A spokesman for Mayor Frank Scott Jr. gave me today one answer to questions I’ve been posing to the Little Rock Police Department for several days.

Stephanie Jackson tells me that, through today, four Little Rock police officers have tested positive for COVID-19.

I had also asked how many had been tested and the number currently on quarantine. My questions were sparked by a complaint from within the force relative to safety precautions, potential exposure of infected officers and the extent of testing done.

UPDATE: I’ve now also heard from Lt. Michael Ford, who said 12 officers have been tested.

The state Department of Corrections embarked on mass testing at Cummins prison after an outbreak and the results were not good — mass infections among inmates and staff.

The information is important when talking about workers who must have some contact with the public regularly and work in the county with the largest number of coronavirus cases. Additionally, the disease can be transmitted by people who don’t feel or appear to be sick.

At last report, officers were being allowed, but not required to wear masks. And when I last asked, no daily screenings of officers were underway, but roll calls are held outdoors weather permitting. This is considered safer than confined quarters.