Newspapers have begun a lobbying campaign for Congress to provide more financial support to local newspapers during the coronavirus crisis.

Some publications (the Arkansas Times was one) received payroll protection loans through the SBA in the first round of COVID-19 assistance to see them through a few months in an already tottering business.

Advertisement

Said a dispatch from the Arkansas Press Association, which also distributed the cartoon above:

Congress recently approved a replenishment of $475B of the SBA program to assist businesses impacted by COVID-19. Unfortunately, this action did not include a provision to specifically provide affiliation waivers for local news providers. We will continue our push to include local newspapers in the next round of funding, along with our other priorities to support members of America’s Newspapers.

The problem is that American newspapers are increasingly owned by a relatively few large corporations. They are too large to qualify for SBA loans.

Advertisement

The Wall Street Journal illustrated this in an article yesterday that drew on an Arkansas example.

It reported that the Seattle Times, with a staff of 700, had received a $10 million loan but the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette could not receive a loan, along with about 80 percent of the country’s newspapers, which are owned by large corporations.

Advertisement

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is in essentially the same financial distress as the Times, with a similar size workforce among its parent’s publications. Yet it isn’t eligible for the aid and had to furlough or cut pay for 10% of its 900 employees this month.