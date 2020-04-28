North Little Rock School Board Natalie Wankum filed a police report after the board meeting at which Superintendent Bobby Acklin was fired because of what she perceived to be threatening remarks by Board member Tracy Steele.

According to the report, she said he called her a “vicious white bitch” and a “racist” and said “you will pay for this.”

Wankum was in the 4-3 majority that voted to oust Acklin, in part because of a report that he’d intervened in a personnel matter in behalf of an ally in his race this year for North Little Rock mayor. Steele was on the losing side. The vote was split racially. All four members voting to fire Acklin, who is black, were white. The three black members opposed the motion, made by Wankum. She and others have cited management complaints about Acklin, not only the issue reported by the high school principal on Steele’s involvement on behalf of a teacher filing a grievance over failure to get a summer job.

Acklin was fired after a closed executive session Thursday, April 23 and his new contract will be bought out. Wankum called North Little Rock police at 8:46 p.m. Friday to complain about remarks Steele had made. An officer was dispatched to take a report. I obtained a copy from the police after getting a tip about it. The summary:

I confirmed with Wankum that she filed the complaint. She said in an email:

Yes, I made the formal complaint. Thankfully we were on Zoom and ALL witnessed it, he COMPLETELY lost control and was very hateful, rude, and nasty, it left me physically shaken. He’s pissed because the BOARD fired his puppet. He has done nothing but use the school district to further his political agenda at the expense of the students and taxpayers.

I’ve left email and phone messages for Steele.

There’s little dispute Steele got involved in the grievance case (demanded it, according to one account given the school board, backed by a recording of Acklin.) E-mails unearthed by others show he communicated with a representative from the Arkansas Education Association for the teacher making the grievance. As an arbiter in the case, critics have said, Steele shouldn’t have been communicating with one of the parties. He has said that he’d done nothing improper.

The chances of this lingering into the mayor’s race seem good. Steele, a former Democratic state legislator who landed a state job as head of the Health Permits Agency after endorsing Republican Asa Hutchinson for governor, led the ticket in a race for mayor in 2012 but was beaten by Joe Smith in a runoff. Smith is retiring after two terms. Former Mayor Terry Hartwick has also announced as has Alice Kunce, a teacher (in the Little Rock School District.) Filing is in July and August.