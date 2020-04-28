Donald Trump apparently will sign an executive order requiring meat processing plants to stay open as critical infrastructure.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who’s previously professed confidence in Arkansas’s major meat process, including Tyson Foods, wasn’t aware of the development at his briefing today.

Advertisement

Trump said he was working with Tyson, which had to close a major pork plant in Iowa because of a coronavirus outbreak among workers.

I think this is the nut of the action:

Advertisement