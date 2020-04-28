Good column, with above headline, in the Washington Post by Catherine Rampell on Sen. Tom Cotton’s remarks on Fox News Sunday against welcoming Chinese students to the U.S., particularly to teach them about science or technology.

Let some undergrads study Shakespeare or the Federalist Papers, Cotton said. He fears students will take other skills back to their home countries and use them against the U.S.

Rampell said the solution isn’t to keep students out.

It’s to encourage them to stay in the United States after training — and strengthen our economy, as immigrant scientists have done throughout U.S. history.

Banning foreign students is “self-sabotage,” she writes.

One reason is that higher education is among America’s most successful exports. Students around the globe dream of studying in the United States, but visa processing delays and bigoted rhetoric have already discouraged them from coming. This has financial repercussions for the American students whose tuition is subsidized by full-freight-paying foreign students. More broadly, immigrants trained in STEM fields are critical to the U.S. economy and U.S. military might. Nearly a century ago, German Jewish emigres who fled the Nazis revolutionized U.S. science and innovation, as documented in a study of patent records by economists Petra Moser, Alessandra Voena and Fabian Waldinger. Without these and other immigrants, Moser pointed out in an interview, there likely wouldn’t have been a Manhattan Project. Moser has also researched the inverse of this phenomenon: restrictive immigration quotas, set in the 1920s, that kept out Eastern and Southern European scientists. Fields these scientists worked in recorded substantially less innovation — primarily because keeping out the foreign-born scientists made native-born ones less innovative.

Rampell cites many specific examples. To name one relevant to current times:

In more current examples, more than half of the most highly valued tech companies in the United States were founded by immigrants. Some recent immigrant entrepreneurs almost didn’t have the opportunity to launch companies here. The founder of Zoom, for instance, is a Chinese immigrant whose first eight visa applications were denied.

There’s a shortage of U.S.-born students to fill slots. International students would like to come and they’d like to stay. But neither is easy under existing restrictions. It makes us less competitive and less able to instill bright foreign students with American values, Rampell says.

Awful thought: maybe Cotton is more representative of American values these days.