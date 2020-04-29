Another hint about the ongoing investigation of the Linda Collins murder case was filed in Randolph County Circuit Court this week, where her one-time friend Rebecca O’Donnell is awaiting trial on a capital murder charge in the former senator’s fatal stabbing last year at her Pocahontas home.

We mentioned earlier the filing of a warrant (with the supporting application for the warrant from the State Police under seal) to do crime lab testing on a car owned by O’Donnell’s mother.

This week, Special Circuit Judge John Fogleman authorized the public filing of another State Police warrant, again with the supporting application under seal, for search of computers and storage devices of Collins and the Rock and Roll Hwy 67 Inn she once owned and managed. The devices are already in possession of the State Police.

Says the warrant signed by the judge:

O’Donnell and Collins were close for some time. Collins’ financial affairs were tangled, based on court records in her divorce case. O’Donnell’s fiance at one time had power of attorney to deposit tax refund checks for Collins.

Might money have been at the root of events that led to Collins’ death?