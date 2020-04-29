I’ve already reported this today but Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s continued refusal to help unemployed people facing eviction deserves special attention.

Advertisement

He was asked today about the Arkansas Supreme Court order that said landlords must certify they aren’t trying to evict someone in federally subsidized housing. Federal coronavirus relief law prohibits this, but given renters’ disadvantage at the hands of landlords, the Supreme Court’s order was compassionate and a small degree of protection for some renters.

Private party renters? They remain subject to a landlord-tenant law universally recognized as the worst in the country for tenants. We don’t even guarantee habitability here.

Advertisement

This means private party renters aren’t treated fairly. Federally helped tenants who lose a job because of the coronavirus have protection. Others don’t, almost everywhere in Arkansas.

The governor could make this fair. He could do as 41 (FORTY-ONE) governors have done. He will not.

Advertisement

He said the federal law spoke for itself. But he was asked also if he’d rethought his position on providing eviction relief for others. In that answer, Hutchinson revealed his core of cold conservatism (also reflected yet again in subsequent concern that businesses might need protection from litigation by workers or consumers they might harm — he made clear he likes the existing system in which workers are covered by workers comp and generally barred from going t court).

The short answer on eviction protection. Nope. He said:

I expect landlords to work in a humanitarian fashion. Now that the money is starting to flow a little bit more I hope that eases the burden some. But we know that they need to be patient. But at the same time the renters when they have the money they ought to be paying the rent and I expect that they are doing that. I’m relying on that trust relationship a little more and I want to see that work.

Uh-huh.