MOBILE TESTING: Coming to Southwest Little Rock, Mayor Frank Scott and UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson announced. Brian Chilson

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced on Wednesday a series of measures aimed at assisting the city’s minority communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He also announced a small business loan program.

*On Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., UAMS will set-up its mobile testing unit at the Southwest Community Center, 6401 Baseline Road.

*Beginning May 8, the city will distribute free masks to those in need at the Edwards Cash Saver grocery store at 1701 S. Main St. and Kroger at 6420 Colonel Glenn Road. The city has purchased 10,000 masks for distribution.

*Scott also announced a $500,000 forgivable small business loan program funded through the federal Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant Program. Beginning May 4, local small businesses will be eligible for loans up to $5,000. Applications will be available on the city’s website.

Scott said that the pandemic was exposing racial health care disparities. He noted that, while black people account for 16 percent of Arkansas’s population, they represent 26 percent of confirmed COVID-19 cases and 36 percent of confirmed deaths. He also said that language barriers were likely keeping Latino citizens from getting tested.

“This is the first of many steps in how we become more intentional in addressing the health care disparities here in our city,” Scott said.

Brian Chilson

UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson said the hospital’s mobile triage unit had traveled to Texarkana, Helena-West Helena, Forest City and Warren to do COVID-19 testing and would soon be going to Mountain Home and Forrest City again. “It’s one thing to have the right number of tests available in the state, but if you don’t have those tests in the right places then you’re not serving the communities in the way they need to be served,” he said.

Patterson said he was pleased to be partnering with the city to reach an underserved urban area and that UAMS would look to bring the mobile unit to other communities in Central Arkansas. Patterson said the mobile unit also works to educate communities about ways to prevent transmission of COVID-19.

Brian Chilson

Kevin Howard, director of housing for the city, said the small business loans would be zero interest and forgivable if, after one year, businesses had created or restored jobs. Sole proprietors will be eligible. Nonprofits that work with the homeless will also be eligible for funding, Scott said.

When asked about the price of the masks, Scott said he didn’t have the amount, but that the cost of the masks would eventually be reimbursed by the federal government.

Scott also said, in response to another question, that the city’s curfew would likely be adjusted if and when Governor Hutchinson allows restaurants to resume dine-in operation.