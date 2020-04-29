Simon Property Group, the country’s biggest mall developer, will open 49 malls in 10 states including Arkansas, the New York Times reports.

Simon has one mall in Arkansas, McCain Mall in North Little Rock. It closed March 18. Retailers have not been required to close in Arkansas under Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s executive orders, but they are encouraged to follow distancing guidelines and, as a practical matter, this has limited many merchants.

The Times said the mall reopenings would begin Friday.

The McCain Mall website still indicates it is closed temporarily.

The malls that reopen will take a number of precautions, the Times article reported in quoting a memo sent to tenants.

Security officers and employees will “actively remind and encourage shoppers” to maintain a proper distance from others and to refrain from shopping in groups. Food court seating will be spaced to encourage social distancing, and reusable trays will be banished. Play areas and drinking fountains will be temporarily closed, mall-provided strollers won’t be available and, in restrooms, every other sink and urinal will be taped off. Regular audio announcements will be made “to remind shoppers of their part in maintaining a safe environment for everyone.”

The memo included information about signage and sanitizers that will be placed in the malls. Hours will be shortened, the article said.