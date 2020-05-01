The Arkansas Times wants to join with artists in an effort that will make money for both of us during the tough economic times inflicted on us by the COVID-19 crisis. Our idea: to collaborate on The Arkansas Coloring Book. It won’t make either of us rich, but it will make a tiny bit of money and give artists some publicity.

Why a coloring book? Because we’re staying home more and bored. Because we need to distract our kids. Because for adults, coloring can be a form of meditation. Some adults will not want to stay within the lines. (Those will mostly be Arkansas Times readers.) And 100 years from now, people will look back at the vintage books they find in the attic and exclaim, “Main Street looked like that?!” Or “I wonder where that sculpture was?!” Or “Weren’t these artists fantastic!” Or “I wonder why Granny didn’t stay in the lines?”

Advertisement

HOW TO ENTER: Please email your illustration (black and white only) in an EPS or PDF file to mandykeener@arktimes.com. The entry deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, May 29. The book will feature your illustration on an 8×10 inch page.

Please provide the name you would like to have as credit, plus your website, Twitter handle, Instagram handle and anything else you would like to include for folks to reach you. Please also send a three- or four-sentence bio of yourself along with a photo if possible for our contributor page. Be sure and include your address so we can mail you the monthly check.

Advertisement

We can’t wait to see your entries!