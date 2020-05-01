The Democratic Party has called for an investigation of Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s Ready for Business grant program, rolled out Wednesday and immediately oversubscribed.

Hutchinson admitted Thursday that the $15 million program was taken live a day earlier than planned. Republican legislators have complained they got no advance warning and many people had no notice the program was coming before the money was gone. There’s been particular bipartisan pushback in the Senate, as shown at the meeting earlier today of a committee that rubber-stamped the governor’s expansion of the fund to $100 million with some safeguards against insider abuse.

Advertisement

Said the Democratic Party in a release: