Arkansans, we are all in this together & we will win! Thanks for all of the great questions — #AskAGRutledge pic.twitter.com/l4XiiiHlHU — Leslie Rutledge (@AGRutledge) May 1, 2020



Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s Ask the AG stint on Twitter at midday went about as expected.

She responded only to softball questions. To wit:

How are you fighting cyber crimes against children? Fiercely, of course.

What protections do employees have when a co-worker has coronavirus? “Stay safe!” she sagely counseled after urging a check with the Health Department.

Where can I find protection against scams? The attorney general’s website, of course!

She partially answered a question about how her officer responds to price gouging complaints. MIssing: How many such investigations she’s started and completed. She ignored another question about how many price gougers she’d gone after.

She said her office was prepared to “WIN!” a case about charges by pharmacy benefit managers.

She got more pointed questions. You can find them in this string.

Such as:

Why did you get in the Texas case to kill the Affordable Care Act?

Will you investigate the Ready for Business grant rollout as the Democratic Party has asked?

Why haven’t you tried to recover the money sent to Ecclesia College?

Why are you using tax dollars to buy what amount to campaign ads?

Do you expect a high-paying private-sector job when you leave office in return for “incredible zeal” in protecting industry?

Have you gone after any business that defied closure directives?

Are reports true that your office investigator was prevented from fully investigating the Pope County Quorum Court FOI case in the casino deal?

Perhaps she’ll save those to jumpstart another AskAGRutledge.