The Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission announced today the resignation effective today of Randolph District Court Judge John Throesch following a probe into his relationship with a court defendant.

The resignation has the legal effect of removal from office, which prevents him from seeking a judgeship in the future.

Here’s the commission’s full explanation.

Throesch, a judge since 2001, exhibited a “disregard for the law,” the Commission said, and his personal behavior “undermined the integrity” of his office.

The document prepared by Executive Director David Sachar outlines a series of communications Throesch began in Facebook in 2018 with someone he subsequently learned was a defendant in his court. He recused from her case finally when the case was called. But afterward, he continued to communicate with her, the communications progressing from flirty to a “sexual nature,” and said he would help her with cases in his and other courts. From Sachar’s summary:

The investigation also found questionable action by Throesch in relation to someone other than the defendant.

The traffic case was detailed last year by NEA Report.