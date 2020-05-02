Our news partner KARK reports this morning on the police shooting of a man who’d reportedly been holding a child hostage on Karon Court in the Twin Lakes neighborhood south of Baptist Medical Center.

Advertisement

Police Chief Keith Humphrey said a woman had reported a man was holding a child hostage in the house. Police entered after they heard a shot inside. When the man confronted them, officers shot and killed him. They then found a wounded child in the house. The child’s condition this morning isn’t known.