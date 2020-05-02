Linda Satter reported in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette this morning on the ACLU’s latest effort on behalf of Little Rock Family Planning Services to lift what is effectively a ban on surgical abortions by the only provider in Arkansas.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is, as usual, fighting women’s constitutional right to an abortion. She says the abortion clinic is being treated the same as all other medical facilities cleared for elective surgical procedures last Monday. They simply must meet a set of requirements, notably a coronavirus test 48 hours before the procedure.

Bland assertions to the contrary Friday by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Health Director Nate Smith that availability and speed of testing were being ramped up in Arkansas, testing is simply not readily available, particularly for people who aren’t sick.

This reality serves as an effective ban on surgical abortions. Big deal, says Rutledge. The same rules apply to all. Yes, but contrary to her view and that of the governor, abortion isn’t a boob job. It is a medical emergency, a matter of dire necessity for many women. If a woman is unable to test, a time comes when it is too late and thus the abortion is denied forever. You can’t say the same for all other medical procedures.

The abortion provider isn’t alone in this problem. Surgeon General Gregory Bledsoe was blistered in a phone call last week with dozens of doctors from many disciplines about the difficulty of meeting the testing rule. A cynic might wonder — given the expressed views on the subject of the governor, Bledsoe and others — the state is pressing so hard on testing precisely because it achieves a ban on abortion (except for chemical ones in the earliest weeks of pregnancy.) It was reported last week that clearing the U.S. Senate for the virus was a problem because of the inability to get the testing done.

Lori Williams, director of Family Planning Sevices, filed a statement with the latest lawsuit that is instructive:

Since the State’s announcement of this new Directive, on April 24, 2020, I have been working diligently to assist my patients in obtaining COVID-19 tests and/orlocations willing and able to administer tests on asymptomatic individuals, per the April 27 Directive. I have contacted more than 15 different locations—including hospitals, urgent cares, clinics, diagnostic centers, and private laboratories—in and around Little Rock, Arkansas, but have been unable to identify a location that is (1) willing to test asymptomatic patients, and (2) able to reliably turnaround results within 48 hours. A majority of the locations I contacted will not test asymptomatic patients at all, and others cannot commit to turning around results within 48 hours.