“The U.S. saw 2,909 people die of Covid-19 in 24 hours, according to the data, which was collected as of 4 a.m. ET on Friday. That’s the highest daily death toll in the U.S. yet.” https://t.co/cY62iHoMcl — David Wallace-Wells (@dwallacewells) May 2, 2020

Dallas County in Texas reported its highest single-day increase of coronavirus cases on Friday — the same day the state’s governor reopened stores, restaurants, and movie theaters at a limited capacity: “Our highest three days have all been this week.” https://t.co/anCEL8o59U — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 3, 2020

Advertisement

America’s patience is wearing thin. Corporate executives aren’t happy with bank accounts and the politicians they finance have heard their pain. So, increasingly, state leaders are allowing normal activities to resume.

Already street traffic in Little Rock and the rest of Arkansas is increasing, spurred by Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s smiley optimism about how well things are going here, six-dozen deaths and ravaged nursing homes and prisons notwithstanding. I

Advertisement

The traffic will only continue to increase in Arkansas next week as state park employees, restaurants, barbers, hair stylists, tattoo artists, masseuses, yoga instructors, nail techs and assorted medical practitioners get back to work, with all-clears coming soon for churches, large-attendance venues, optometrists, dentists and more. (No, there is still no all-clear for the handful of brave people who’d like to resume providing distressed pregnant women with access to a constitutionally protected medical procedure.)

As Arkansas, Georgia, Oklahoma and Texas, among others, robustly exercise their freedom to demonstrate a lack of concern for their fellow men and women during a pandemic, I’d leave you with a few salient data points. A record national daily toll. A record toll in a major Texas city.

Advertisement

And also:

Andy Slavitt was Barack Obama’s Medicare/Medicaid chief. Read through his Twitter thread for a sober assessment of the medical side of the pandemic. These are facts that gun-toting, spit-flecked Nazi thugs around the country believe immaterial in public behavior and freedom! The virus hasn’t gone away. A happy May will show results in June.

COVID Update May 2: Welcome to 30 days of bliss. The type of bliss that often comes from ignorance. 1/ — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) May 3, 2020