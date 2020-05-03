The governor is taking a day off today from his daily updates on coronavirus. He deserves a day of rest.

At the time I first posted this item, the state website hadn’t been updated from the 3,372 cases reported at the briefing at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

UPDATE: Later in the afternoon came the update, 59 more positive cases and three more deaths than reported at the midday briefing Saturday. The new tally appears to include the two new deaths at Cummins prison in Lincoln County.

The Health Department map of deaths, by county, also has now been updated. But it still lists no deaths in Yell County. The Dardanelle Mayor Jimmy Witt has complained the state hasn’t accounted for a death there.

There are many days ahead, of course. News about the further lifting of restrictions, particularly for venues accustomed to large attendance is expected in the coming week.

I wouldn’t expect the three Arkansas casinos to be released from shutdowns next week, but who knows? The governor seems anxious for Arkansas to get back to work. In neighboring Mississippi, casinos are expected to reopen Memorial Day, though with various operating restrictions aimed to encourage social distancing.