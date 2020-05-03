The state Corrections Department announced two additional prison deaths Sunday related to coronavirus, bringing to four the total from the outbreak at Cummins prison.

A statement from Solomon Graves:

Earlier this morning, one inmate each was pronounced dead at Jefferson Regional Medical Center and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Both inmates were undergoing treatment for COVID-related symptoms. Both inmates had pre-existing conditions susceptible to COVID-19. One inmate was on a ventilator at the time of his death. One of the inmates was serving a 30-year sentence and the other was serving life without parole. Also, on Sunday a third inmate from the Cummins Unit passed away in the unit’s infirmary. The inmate had been taken there after collapsing in front of correctional officers. It is not believed that this inmate’s death is related COVID-19. An autopsy was requested to confirm the cause and manner of the inmate’s death.

Saturday, the department announced two deaths at Jefferson Regional of Cummins inmates in their 60s, both serving life sentences. They were suffering symptoms of coronavirus.

More than 920 inmates and staff have tested positive at Cummins.