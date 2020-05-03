Dardanelle Mayor Jimmy Witt posted this on Facebook yesterday.

I’m seeking a response from the Department of Health. I do know — and understand — that state numbers have always been in a state of flux. The location of cases has changed based on residency rather than, for example, where a test was performed. Cases have been added and subtracted. We still haven’t taken a deep look at Arkansas’s overall mortality rate. Is it above normal? The indications have been that it is not, but I haven’t seen figures. Many states and countries have experienced sharp spikes in deaths in March and April relative to past years. This suggests a virus explanation, though the virus death tolls in those places don’t always suggest it.

Anyway, I’ll share a response when I receive one.