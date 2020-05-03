The Arkansas Times received a tip last night about a possible disturbance in one of the barracks at Cummins prison south of Pine Bluff.

Prison spokesman Solomon Graves responded to a question:

A group of inmates set fire to what appears to be trash can, in addition to breaking out some windows. No other damage. I talked to the Division Director a few minutes ago and he said that all was quiet and that officers are assessing the situation.

That’s what’s known. What’s also known is that some 900 inmates and staff at Cummins, which has about 1,700 inmates, have tested positive for coronavirus and two have died. Also, an ACLU/NAACP Legal Defense Fund lawsuit is pending along with a request for a temporary restraining order alleging inadequate health protections and basic personal hygiene items at Cummins and two other Arkansas prison units.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said at a news conference Saturday in response to complaints about conditions at Cummins that inmates were being fed and getting appropriate medical care. He also said those at Cummins were generally not good candidates for release because of the crimes for which they are imprisoned.