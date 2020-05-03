A Message from President George W. Bush@TheCalltoUnite pic.twitter.com/FIn9wuOPTF — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) May 2, 2020

The message to put partisanship aside for a common purpose from George W. Bush is a worthy followup to the George Packer article I mentioned earlier.

How could you fault Bush’s heartfelt words (and the video’s glorious photos of the fabric of America)?

Well, you could be Donald Trump or one of his Fox News pals, that’s how.

.@PeteHegseth “Oh bye the way, I appreciate the message from former President Bush, but where was he during Impeachment calling for putting partisanship aside.” @foxandfriends He was nowhere to be found in speaking up against the greatest Hoax in American history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2020

Ask not what you can do for your country. Ask what you can do for Donald Trump.