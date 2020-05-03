By
Max Brantley
On
12:50 pm

The message to put partisanship aside for a common purpose from George W. Bush is a worthy followup to the George Packer article I mentioned earlier.

How could you fault Bush’s heartfelt words (and the video’s glorious photos of the fabric of America)?

Well, you could be Donald Trump or one of his Fox News pals, that’s how.

Ask not what you can do for your country. Ask what you can do for Donald Trump.