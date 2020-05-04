Arkansas continues to fall short in providing help to those left unemployed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s various business shut-down orders.

Conventional unemployment claim processing has been a monumental mess, still not fully corrected according to complaints I’ve received.

But the pandemic unemployment assistance, a special program for independent contractors.

Manana is the operative word on that.

As you can see, I just checked the website this morning.

By way of comparison, according to this compilation, every state bordering Arkansas is now accepting these claims. Yes, even Mississippi.