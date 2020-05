At the Lincoln Memorial, Trump says he’s being treated worse than Lincoln. pic.twitter.com/psZwWRE6WD — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 4, 2020



The Internet has been having entirely to much fun from Donald Trump’s decision to put himself at the feet of Abraham Lincoln for a “town hall” with his admirers at Fox News.

He’s been treated worse than Lincoln by media, Trump complained.