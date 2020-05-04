The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees is meeting this morning with some big topics under discussion. It approved the UA Little Rock retrenchment plan.

It may be only coincidental that the first item on the agenda is the future of football this fall.

Further down the agenda is a discussion of fall academic plans in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier today, Arkansas State University announced it planned to resume in-person classes and reopen residence halls in the fall, though under health guidelines to be developed over the next few months in line with federal suggestions. The UA Board sent a similar message.

For those following UA Little Rock’s plan to cut the budget (and programs) to cope with declining enrollment, Chancellor Christina Drale has filed several documents, beginning with a summary of what’s been done so far and her plans to reduce the campus from five colleges to three. Buildings are to be closed as well.

Her reports to the Board:

Introduction to BOT Reports-UALR

UALR College Restructuring Plan

UALR Chancellor’s Retrenchment Proposal-Final

The UA Board endorsed her plan with little discussion. Board Chair John Goodson praised her work on the plan and the general support she’d garnered on campus.

The Board also received a document on distribution of federal virus relief aid money to UA campuses.