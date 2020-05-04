More from today’s meeting of the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees. It included a firm statement that the UA plans o reopen in-person classes in the fall.

From the meeting:

Advertisement

FOOTBALL (and other fall sports)

Hunter Yurachek, athletic director on the Fayetteville campus, said the “crystal ball is not very clear.” The campus is 120 days from its first football game in Fayetteville. One piece of the puzzle, he said, is whether the campus is open for students. Government guidance is also important.

Advertisement

He said the campus hopes to open gyms June 1 on campus for voluntary use by athletes. He said he didn’t expect NCAA-sanctioned activities by that date. And the campus won’t be prepared to provide housing for freshmen athletes as it customarily does. Officials have been talking about opening housing by July 1.

He said there’s a plan for conditioning to begin July 15 and normal practices two weeks later. That would be sufficient for a Sept. 5 opening, he said. But he said circumstances are different around the country. He also said procedures must keep fans comfortable, including provisions for lines for tickets, shuttle buses and concessions. He said his department budget anticipates football will be played. It is the major moneymaker. 92 percent of season-ticket holders last year have renewed, but new sales have been slow. He said he was confident they’d improve when a season is announced. He said he has alternative scenarios if football doesn’t happen or the season is shortened. He also says how to handle social distancing in the stadium and whether masks will be required are not yet resolved.

Advertisement

Chris Peterson, athletic director at UA Pine Bluff, said the conference in which it plays is pointing toward a July 1 date for deciding on the future of next season. Players would come to campus Aug. 1.

Padraic McMeel of UA Monticello said his conference is still waiting to hear from the NCAA, but some possibilities include a shortened season. He said it was “critical” to play sports in the fall, but if they do it will be done safely.

UAMS

Chancellor Cam Patterson in the course of lauding various efforts of staff to respond to the virus crisis said there hadn’t been a single case of transmission of the virus at the med center.

Advertisement

He said the campus didn’t expect to have positive cash flow until the second quarter of the 2021 fiscal year. New hiring has been frozen and, as we’ve reported, some reductions are planned in hours and pay. He said senior staff had volunteered to take a 20 percent pay cut. Board members said they couldn’t support a pay cut for top officials. If anything, Sheffield Nelson said, “You’ve earned more.” Patterson said the staff wouldn’t do anything “against board wishes.”

FALL CLASSES

System President Donald Bobbitt said there were many things to consider regarding reopening this fall. He said he’d named a committee to advise him on this. He said they will devise a list of things that each campus must address before opening.

Sometime in July, he said he hoped to have plans in place for the Board to review and decide safety could be maintained if campuses open in the fall. He said the University had already demonstrated it could shift to online classes if needed.

But the Board made it clear it wanted a message that the plan was to resume conventional education in the fall The Board approved a resolution stating that. There will be online classes, but the intent is to return as much as possible to conventional practice in the fall. No one resisted that.

FEES

The Board authorized the president to waive fees as necessary for summer classes at UA campuses. All classes will be online, so campus activity fees or fitness center fees, for example, might not be in order. But each campus has different circumstances.

UA FORT SMITH

It got approval to seek an extension of a local sales tax that supports the school on the 2020 general election ballot.