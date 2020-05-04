The Pulaski County sheriff’s office announced the jail had accepted a prisoner with COVID-19 and is taking special precautions. Release from Mitch McCoy:

A person, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, has been booked into the

Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility.

The arresting agency notified Detention Facility staff prior to the arrestee’s arrival. Intake deputies followed the facility’s COVID-19 procedures. The inmate will be housed in a negative pressure room until requirements set by the court for release are met. The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) has been contacted and will be notified prior to the inmate’s release.

TurnKey, the agency’s medical provider, will render medical care to the patient. For nearly two months, medical staff in the facility have performed daily temperature and pulse ox tests on staff and detainees. This procedure will continue.

Volunteer programs and in-person visitation have been suspended for nearly two months and employees and inmates are wearing face masks.