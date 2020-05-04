Hours after the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees adopted a resolution asserting a firm intention to return to in-person classes in the fall, the UA Pulaski Tech campus announced its own intentions to resume Aug. 24.

University of Arkansas Pulaski Technical College will resume in-person college classes for fall semester, which is scheduled to begin Aug. 24.

The announcement comes in response to the resolution from the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas System today, which directed UA System President Donald R. Bobbitt and other chancellors and administrators to reopen all institutions to students, faculty, and staff for the fall semester.

UA-PTC suspended all in-person classes in March. Spring and summer semesters are being conducted online, while most faculty and staff are working remotely.

“We welcome the opportunity to see this institution bustling with activity again,” said UA-PTC Chancellor Margaret Ellibee. “But while we’re all eager to return to normal, we can fully expect a new normal. We will maintain a flexible, common-sense approach to doing what is necessary to deliver a high-quality education while protecting the health and safety of our community.”

The concluding directive in the Board’s resolution states that reopening plans “be consistent with the health policy directives of the state and federal governments regarding the COVID-19 virus.”

“We can expect continued social distancing, the wearing of face masks, and aggressive sanitation measures to remain in place until the pandemic is over,” Ellibee added.

College locations to be reopened to the public include the Main Campus in North Little Rock, Little Rock – South Site, Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Institute, Business and Industry Center, Aerospace Technology Center, and Saline County Adult Education Center.