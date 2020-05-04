Governor Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Health allowed gyms and fitness centers to re-open today, provided that they screen customers and staff, staff wear face coverings at all time and people remain 12 feet apart while working out.

Arkansas Times staff photographer Brian Chilson snapped some photos at two Little Rock gyms: the Little Rock Athletic Club and Club Fit in the Regions Building.

The gym the city operates, Jim Dailey Fitness and Aquatic Center, remains closed. A city spokesperson said there were no other details to provide.