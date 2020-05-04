Sunday evening, leaders of the House and Senate compromised on Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s effort to add $85 million to a $15 million fund for grants to businesses to cover reopening and other costs related to the pandemic. Senate pressure cut the addition to $40 million.

A gubernatorial task force controlled by his appointees turned back Senate resistance to a jump to $100 million in a special meeting Friday after controversy erupted over the original fund announced Wednesday. The original $15 million was put up without notice to legislators a day earlier than planned. It was overcommitted in a half-hour, with more than 2,000 requests for $36 million in grants. Many business insiders got a heads-up and put the word out to their networks. Many others knew nothing about it until it was gone and bipartisan legislative criticism arose.

At Friday’s meeting, senators also objected generally to the spending of the $1.25 billion in federal aid the state has received in virus relief money without a clear plan, particularly with major health care and school costs lying ahead.

Despite that, the Hutchinson steering committee voted for the full $85 million but said 75 percent would go to small businesses, rather than 50 percent as in the original allotment, and specified set-aside money for women and minorities.

That deal required legislative approval and it didn’t come Friday, as the Hutchinson administration officials had expected. The Senate held firm. The four-member team with the power to approve emergency appropriations during the pandemic crisis is comprised of the House and Senate co-chairs of the Legislative Council (Sen. Cecile Bledsoe, R-Rogers; and Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage) and Peer Review Committee (Sen. Bruce Maloch, D-Magnolia; and Rep. DeAnn Vaught, R-Ashdown). Senate leaders had said Friday that they were firm in desiring a cap of $50 million, or $35 million more rather than $85 million. There’s no record of the deliberations of the four-member committee, but Vaught was among those who’d expressed unhappiness with how the original process for $15 million had been handled.

About 10:15 p.m. last night, I got copies of the official action by the four-member group.

One letter to Finance director Larry Walther gave belated approval to the $15 million put out for application last Wednesday before legislative approval was given. It also approved $650,000 in spending for an advertising campaign by the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. And it approved $220,000 to pay salaries of employees normally paid with cash funds, money that has dropped because of park closures.

Another letter authorized $40 million more for the Ready for Business grant fund.

Of the total of $55 million, at least 75 percent will go to businesses (all types, including nonprofits, are covered) with fewer than 50 employees and 15 percent will go to women and minority businesses. The documents specify that grants are based on the need of up to $1,000 per worker, with a maximum of $100,000 for one business. 94 businesses put in claims fo $9.4 million of the first $15 million pot. Larger businesses will now be in line for up to $10 million more of the new money. It was explained last week that the money isn’t strictly for reopening closed businesses but also for still-open businesses that have had to make changes in operations to achieve social distancing.

Here are the guidelines:

Note that applications will be reviewed in the order they are received, but approved only when all documentation is in hand. The website for applications is expected to be open for two days Tuesday and Wednesday.

A first-come-first-served approach was originally announced for the first $15 million. Administration officials have since backed away from this, saying the intent is to help as many applicants as possible. Sens. Will Bond (D-Little Rock) and Missy Irvin (R-Mountain View), who objected to the $85 million increase in Friday’s meeting, also have said depending on how the second round goes, it might be necessary to consider additional spending.

This episode is a sign of a theme evident in recent Senate leadership elections: The Senate is prepared to assert a role in decision-making that had been ceded too often to the governor.