The monthly report on state tax revenue showed the expected sharp drop from the pandemic economic slowdown in April, but more money came in than was forecast.

The summary on the key figure for April:

For the first 10 months of the year, net revenues (the amount budgeted), despite the sharp April drop, were only $92.9 million, or 1.9 percent below, the figure at this point last year. They exceeded the revised forecast by $206 million, which effectively gives the state “surplus” to plug into holes in reduced budgets for state services. Of course, the economic downturn isn’t over yet.

Here’s the full report.