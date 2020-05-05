Four Little Rock police department employees sued Chief Keith Humphrey today for allegedly blocking them from seeing their personnel files.

The Freedom of Information lawsuit also alleges that Humphrey blocked an internal investigation into his actions.

The suit arises from a claim by Kandice Hause that she was owed back pay as a victim services coordinator. She was joined in the suit by her chain of command — Russell King, Christopher McCauley and Rusty Rothwell — who backed her pay claim.

They said Humphrey began an internal investigation of them that found nothing amiss, but the chief nonetheless disciplined them for “dereliction of duty.”

They said they’d been unable to rebut the finding because they’d been denied their personnel files. They said city officials had discouraged them from attempting to see the files or seeking an internal investigation of Humphrey. The suit alleges Humphrey didn’t want them to see the results of the internal investigation of them because it verged into questions about the chief’s honesty.

This is the third lawsuit filed in recent days by department officers, including two assistant chiefs, about alleged retaliation against them by Humphrey. He has not responded because the matters are in litigation, but a lawyer friend, retired Judge Marion Humphrey, has spoken to me in his defense. The judge has said the claims amount to unhappiness about how Humphrey does his job or sour grapes in the case of the two assistant chiefs who failed to get the job that Mayor Frank Scott Jr. gave to Keith Humphrey. Marion Humphrey, no relation, also has said he believes some of the complaints come from white employees who don’t like taking orders from a black man. The various lawsuits include both black and white plaintiffs.

Chris Burks is the lead lawyer on all three recent cases.

Marion Humphrey took note that Burks asked this week to have a lawsuit filed by Assistant Chief Alice Fulk and Cristina Plummer transferred from Judge Alice Gray’s court to Judge Chris Piazza’s court. Piazza drew the case filed by Assistant Chief Hayward Finks and two others. Since they are related, the cases should be in one court, Burks said. Gray is black. Piazza is white. The suit filed today was assigned to Judge Wendell Griffen, who is black. No motion has been made as yet to consolidate it in Piazza’s court.

UPDATE: The dispute continues to grow racial dimensions. The Fraternal Order of Police, long dominated by white officers, has issued a statement in support of officers who’ve sued, including Finks, his brother and another officer, all black.

But then came this statement from the Black Police Officers Association, in full support of Humphrey. As long as the chief has the support of the black mayor who appointed him — and there’s been no indication that support has diminished — he’ll likely survive the criticism.