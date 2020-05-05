The city of Little Rock told “non-essential employees” who were sent home because of closure of facilities that their regular pay will end and they’ll have to start taking leave time, if any, to continue pay effective Saturday, May 9. Then they might be eligible for unemployment benefits.

Health coverage will continue.

I’ve asked how many employees are affected. UPDATE: About 150.

As the memo notes, this follows a board vote in early April on budget cuts, including savings from cutting a half-million worth of pay for non-essential employees.