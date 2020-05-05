Employees of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette publisher Walter E. Hussman’s media empire got this notice yesterday and the newspaper reported further this morning that his company, which includes newspapers and cable TV properties, would receive $12.3 million from the government’s forgivable loan program for small businesses to maintain employment during the economic slowdown related to coronavirus.

It had been reported earlier that the newspaper didn’t qualify. The company has 1,300 employees, about 900 in newspapers. The publisher says the money will be split among 21 companies. The federal government apparently changed the rules that previously seemed to prohibit payments to chain media properties.

Some criticism has arisen about money doled out to major corporations with access to capital. Shake Shack, for one, returned its $10 million as a result.

Hussman isn’t lacking personal capital. He recently gave $25 million to the University of North Carolina, which then named its journalism school for him. But the publishing industry is indisputably in decline. When life returns to normal, there will still be a market for cheeseburgers. News’papers’? We’ll see.

PS: Mother Jones reports small businesses are having problems with the loan program, which the Arkansas Times also took advantage of. Strict rules and confusing guidance.