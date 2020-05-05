AP reports on the settlement of a California sexual harassment complaint with Lee William “Bill” McNutt of Dallas and two of his companies, one said to be located now in Little Rock.

McNutt and the firms Silicon Valley Growth Syndicate and International Direct Mail Consultants settled a complaint brought by California on behalf of a former executive of McNutt’s business who said McNutt had touched her under her clothes without her consent. She said she was dismissed after complaining.

A spokesman said the complaint was “baseless” but the settlement was entered to spare stress for family and friends. The article said Silicon Valley Growth Syndicate once was based in San Francisco, but is now in Little Rock and invests in startups.

The article says the settlement also bars McNutt from recruiting students at SMU, which he attended. The article says he’s been barred from campus because of complaints by female students.

When we noted filing of this suit last year, we found scant Arkansas connections, though the firm’s website said at the time it had funded one Little Rock startup. Its website currently is not functional.