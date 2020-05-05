

Another good ad from the Lincoln Project, Republicans dedicated to the defeat of Donald Trump. It riffs on Ronald Reagan’s famous campaign theme, Morning in America.

This one aired during the Tucker Carlson show on Fox News and that sent Trump into a post-midnight Twitter rant, including against George Conway, the lawyer married to Kellyanne Conway, one of Trump’s top aides. “Moonface,” Trump now calls George Conway.

Advertisement

A new anti-Trump ad from the super PAC launched by George Conway has apparently infuriated the president https://t.co/XoxGzBkPRk — POLITICO (@politico) May 5, 2020

BTW: That Trump photo opp with Fox at the Lincoln Memorial? Inside the memorial is considered hallowed ground, off-limits for political use. The oil industry lobbyist that Trump made Interior secretary granted special permission.