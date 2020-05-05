The Arkansas Racing Commission, which regulates casino gambling, has set another meeting Thursday on matters related to a permit to operate a casino in Pope County.

As yet, I haven’t been able to reach someone with an explanation of what’s driving this meeting, though I’d guess it relates to recent legal challenges of commission actions.

After months of wrangling and legal disputes, the commission recently decided to evaluate two permit applications, from the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma and Gulfside Casino Partnership of Mississippi. To reach this conclusion, the commission decided the Cherokees had “good cause” to resubmit an application turned down initially because they’d subsequently won endorsement from local elected officials, as the constitutional amendment expanding casino gambling required.

Then Little Rock lawyer John Tull wrote the Commission (he didn’t identify his clients) to say the commission had violated the Freedom of Information Act in voting for the “good cause” exception for the Cherokees. He contended the Racing Commission director, Smoky Campbell, had conferred individually with members before the meeting and that explained the perfunctory approval of the motion with little discussion.

Perhaps now they will meet again on the issue and vote again. I don’t think the law requires commissioners to talk about their reasoning this go-round, but perhaps they will.

So that’s one issue. Then there’s the matter of points to be used in merit scoring of the applications. This would appear to relate to an amended lawsuit filed by casino opponents. In that, Jerry Malone said the commission hadn’t followed state administrative procedures law in adopting rules, particularly related to a scoring system for casino applicants. The criteria include gaming experience and financial status. The absence of proper process invalidates the applications, he argues.

Perhaps the Commission has a fix in mind for this, too.

If I hear more, I’ll pass it along.

UPDATE: Scott Hardin, who’s a spokesman for the agency, sent this response to my question:

In order into avoid questions or confusion, the Commission will reconsider the Cherokee request for good cause. When initially considered, there were issues with the connection of the conference call. To ensure Commissioners have the ability to clearly discuss and ask questions, the good cause request will be reconsidered. The Gulfside litigation was also discussed during the last meeting. Commissioners determined Judge Fox’s ruling would not be appealed. This will not be reconsidered as the 30 day window to appeal has passed.

The Fox ruling essentially held that Gulfside had filed a proper initial application that included endorsements by local officials who left office at the end of 2018.

I’m seeking further clarification on the merit/points item.